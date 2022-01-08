January 08, 2022 (GSN) - Ethiopia has freed several opposition leaders from prison, the state broadcaster reported on Friday, as the government said it would begin a dialog with political opponents after 14 months of the war when thousands of people have been arrested.

The move to free leaders from several ethnic groups is the most significant breakthrough since war broke out in the northern Tigray region, threatening the unity of Africa’s second-most populous state.

Some leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the party fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s central government, are among those freed.

“The key to lasting peace is dialog,” a statement from the government communications office said. “One of the moral obligations of a victor is mercy.”

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation’s list of those being freed included two senior political leaders from Oromia: Bekele Gerba, a senior leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress party, and Jawar Mohammed, founder of the Oromiya Media Network. Bekele Gerba’s son Samuel Bekele later tweeted the two men were freed. The two men were charged in September 2020 with terrorism offenses.

Oromiya is home to Ethiopia’s biggest ethnic group and is Abiy’s political heartland. Oromiya has a long-running insurgency rooted in grievances about perceived political marginalization and rights abuses by the security services.

The leader of the Balderas for Genuine Democracy opposition party, Eskinder Nega, has been released, his party announced on Twitter. Eskinder, an ethnic Amhara journalist and blogger, was charged alongside Jawar, Bekele, and more than a dozen other political activists.

Freed TPLF

Among those freed are Abay Weldu, a former president of Tigray, and Sebhat Nega, the founder of the TPLF.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Will Davison, a senior Ethiopia analyst at the Brussels-based thinktank International Crisis Group, said the announcement was “the first signs in some time that the federal government is looking to take serious actions towards political reconciliation.”

But he warned that the release of a few prisoners did not mean the resolution of the war. (Reuters)