It has been seen that healthcare development and progress merely depends upon the group of professionals who are coming as an interdisciplinary team.

On the other hand, several forces are changing the shape of service delivery in healthcare. These changes are driven by a number of factors among which the most importance is marketing.

Similarly, changes in the concepts of well-being and technology, as well as research and discovery, are contributing their part as well. It also has been seen that healthcare industries as well as the leaders are facing so many problems and challenges in the competing demanding era of care. Some of the challenges include a shortage of nurses, skyrocketing costs, unpredictable results, aggressive union tactics, and mounting consumers. More importantly, leadership is required in healthcare industries to reduce the system based errors that harms and even killed thousands of patients annually.

There is always a need for improvement in the healthcare industry to ease the workers, doctors, nurses, patients, and other associated members to have well management medical services. Developing countries experienced a lack of E-health systems based on the provision of the electronic health care system to the doctors and hospital personnel in order to have the secure and effective working of medical records as well as information. It can store a number of information about the patients like laboratory tests, genetic information, medical history, x-ray reports, and so on. The electronic system is consistent as well as efficient because it provides information and reports instantly whenever need it. It made it easy for health care industry to function well in the Western World and very few third world countries achieve these goal by provided information effectively and help in reduction of management costs (Aldossary A, 2008).

Since most third-world countries do not have e-health systems and quality health care services, people tend to send their family members across the border. One may wonder why leaders and wealthy families seeks quality healthcare across the region or border. No doubt that lack of health care management to provide quality health services and lack interdisciplinary team has been noticed as the main problems. Of course there are a number of reasons in which the patients have to travel cross the border in order to obtain better health care services. Firstly, there are those patients who have inadequate medical supplies and lack leadership management in their hometown. Secondly, those patients who have adequate money to serve themselves but their hometown health care system does not provide this much competence and capability to serve them. Thirdly, under shortage of doctors, nurses, and staff in the hometown of the patients also force them to move abroad in order to acquire better health care facilities. In fact, quality healthcare system based on right diagnosis, right treatment, its prevention, and taking care of physical and mental impairments of a human.

The United States has indeed attained the greatest attention from various parts of the world because of the quality medical supplies which has provided to the inbound patients who are coming from various corners of the globe. As mentioned above, the e-health system supports the staff and coordinates with external services to provide quality care to meet the need of the inbound patients and global health travelers. However, the United States has gained immense importance across the nation because they are serving their citizens as well as the outsides in the best possible way. They have comes up with vaccines to fight the diseases as the results of remarkable decrease of morbidity and infants mortality rates. The new vaccines have targeted the 17 main diseases that were prevailing in the US. Some of these vaccines have been introduced to newborns as well and the survey saw that the vaccines have helped in overcoming approximately 42,000 deaths and 20 million cases of a disease which have been saved due to the decrease in the hospitalization rate (Craig, 2010).

Also, there has been a remarkable improvement in the public health sector which has come up with surveillance to deal with dreadful diseases. It’s brought more awareness and screening health process that help the patient to go through proper checkups for chronic diseases such as cervical cancer, colorectal cancer or breast cancer in females. However, this awareness is also given to the uninsured individuals in order to brief them of the consequences that can result from such negligence. Hence, due to this awareness and screening process, the decline of mortality rates have been observed in the citizens of United States (FMI, 2008

The Important of Primary Preventive Care

Most often, patient missed primary care services that supposed to be performing an examination of the health of the individuals on regular basis so that any disease developing in the patient could be diagnose in earlier stage. This happened when patient delayed to seek treatment and rushed to the hospital with complication symptoms; eventually dies from it. As a result the entirely community would argued

that patient was fine and eating when brought to the hospital, assuming that someone might poison the patient or doctor must give the patient wrong medicine and die. Later on, there will be no patient come to the hospital for treatment instead the patient would travel across the border or region to obtain medical treatment. When the patient is uncertain about his or her health status, the primary preventive care measure help the patient to get aware of any problem that is prevailing in the body. If the primary care is not taken in appropriate time, there may be chances that any potential disease, might get into higher range without being addressed. The demand for primary preventive care is important as it helps the individuals to diagnose the problem with an appropriate team so that right treatment could be acquired. By diagnosed the disease earlier stage and given appropriate treatment, help the patient to recover at a better speed and does not have to face very complicated treatments. This has been an issue in Sub-Sahara Africa, especially in Ethiopia where people have limited knowledge of the symptoms of the diseases, poor health care services, practicing traditional medicine, and lack of medical equipment

As cooperate or individuals

The best most health care industries in the world owns by individuals, as cooperate institutions, and groups of health profession. Diaspora needs to rethink by investing in health care industries so that they do not have to send their family members across the region for medical treatment. If I may ask the readers, how many people sent their family member to different hospital to seek quality medical treatment, the answer could be every one of us. I am pretty sure that we are all sent love one across the region or border for medical purpose even though there is well constructed hospital built in the region. Shortage of medical professions is a major issue in the world, can one imagine, having one surgeon on call for the entirely hospital who come from different region to perform surgery once or twice a week. What could one expected to happen in term of labor during Caesarean section and other emergency situation? Sometimes when the hospital run out medical supplies patient has to provide own gloves, intravenous fluid, and medicine. What would happen if one cannot afford medical supplies? These are happening in some of the hospitals in the parts of the world due to lacked of interdisciplinary team and disconnected from outside world.

In the regional level, each region has opportunity to invest its own business with other entities outside the country. In this case, one cannot wait to miss this opportunity, as a group of individuals or one can joint Gambella Medical Team Connection (GmTc) to collaborate with regional government and hospital personal to distribute medical supplies and makes profit of it. GmTc would like to partner with any group of individuals, organization, and volunteer to give villager ownership of their local health education by providing sanitation and hygiene education to decrease the level of food poising and water borne illness. This also can be done by regional government to invest in medical equipment discount services from developed countries in order to avoid traveling to different region or cross the border to seek medical treatment and maintain quality healthcare. One must wonder why few hospitals function so well and provides quality healthcare to the patients. The reason is that, for any health care industry to achieve its goals they have to have updated technology, well equipped medical supplies for doctors and nurses to do their jobs, have to have enough staffs, paid decent salaries, and provides other opportunities for the employees. For example, United States of America has increased its medical care productions by invent equipment and relay on medical research as the result of leading healthcare industry in the nation. Patients from all over the world travel to the United States to seek medical treatment because they managed their health care facilities in a way that they attain the best health care services and meet the needs of the growing patients from all over the globe. They have treated the most complication diseases like implemented pacemaker heart devices, knee surgery, and hip replacement which need complex machines, technological use and other equipment with high costs. Such treatments are not even offered in other countries because lack of technology and shortage of medical equipments, patients have to travel to the United States in order to attain the treatment. In fact, United States has its key role which is really important for the successful implementation of the plans and their successful outcomes attainments.

Conclusion

Shortage of health professionals, lack of medical supplies, and technology are making the work of healthcare industries more challenging than ever worldwide. Having the best medical equipment to diagnose the disease, help the patients to certify their result before its reach to final state, thus enabling the patients to get cured from the disease at appropriate time with least expenses of cost. However, in order to have proper implementation of health care system, it is important to have complete analysis of the situation and problems. Most importantly, health care profession needs to updates their skills and training should also be provided so that the system is effectively used and full benefit and advantage could be taken from the system.

Furthermore, regional government had built clinics throughout the rural areas and provides health care with low cost but sometimes the clinics would run out of medical supplies. With support from outside world, I believe that as a corporate, we can make a different in our region by investing in medical supplies and affiliates with Western’s medical institutions so that we do not have to send our love one to other places for medical treatment. Health issue is number one problem in our region and we should work together to establish the best health care system like every other Diaspora who went back and collaborate with their regional government. Group of people can do that as well and be the first to step forward to joint Gambella Medical Team Connection (GmTc) to discuss about it and provide efficiency working process, and minimize work ethics.

