August 24, 2022 (GMN) - Fighting between forces from Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray northern region and central government forces has erupted around the town of Kobo, residents and the spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, ending a months-long ceasefire.

“I am hearing the sound of heavy weapons starting from this morning,” said a farmer in the Kobo area who did not wish to be named. “Last week, I saw Amhara special forces and Fano (volunteer militia) heading to the front by bus.”

A second resident said he also heard heavy weapons and confirmed that in the past two days there had been a major movement of Fano militia and special forces from the neighboring Amhara region to the area.

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu, military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment.

Tigrai Television, a media outlet controlled by the Tigray state, reported on Wednesday that “the Ethiopian forces along with Amhara special forces and Amhara militias started a large-scale attack around 5:00 a.m.”

The fighting marks the end of a ceasefire observed since March and it comes as a major blow to attempts to start peace talks between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that controls Tigray.